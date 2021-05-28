Stefanik proposes bill to help military spouses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North county congresswoman Elise Stefanik is pushing legislation which would make life a little easier for many military spouses.
Stefanik has introduced the “Military Spouse Student Loan Deferment Act,” which would defer student loans for some military spouses for 90 days with no interest accruing, to help when military families are reassigned and the spouse has to find a new job.
In a statement Friday, Stefanik said “Military spouses are often faced with having to re-establish themselves in new communities, find new employment, childcare, and other life necessities, and this bill will lift the financial burden of higher education during that difficult time.
“It is also my hope that this legislation will encourage military spouses to pursue a higher education in the future.”
So far, there is no similar measure in the senate, according to Stefanik’s office.
