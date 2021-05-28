That’s more like it; roads busy for Memorial Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite Friday’s unseasonably cold and damp weather, many people took to the highways as they headed out to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
Gas pumps were busy on Arsenal Street in Watertown, with many vehicles towing boats to use at their holiday destination.
This year, of course, is a sharp contrast - and relief - after COVID shut down Memorial Day in 2020.
“I would say it’s extremely refreshing. You know, when this first hit, I was in school and everyone was saying ‘corona break, corona break’ and here we are - a year later - finally getting back to the normal,” said Adam Gilca, who was traveling from Buffalo.
‘The normal’ is what everyone was talking about Friday.
“This year we are really excited because we ae both vaccinated and we are hoping that this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Jim Grabel.
Travel is expected to more than double this weekend, compared to 2020.
Local tourism officials are excited to kick off Memorial Day weekend and get guests back to the Thousand Islands.
“Bookings are up., hotels and campgrounds, and attractions are already reporting stronger starts than they did in 2019,” said Corey Fram, Director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.
“We can’t compare to last year, of course. We are going to knock it out of the park compared to last year, but to be running better than 2019 is a really good sign of the year to come,” Fram said.
One thing tourism officials are watching - water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, which are lower than average.
