Two injured, structure destroyed in Town of Theresa fire

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire late Friday afternoon in a remote part of the Town of Theresa injured two people and destroyed a seasonal home.
The fire was on Shelley Road, described as accessible only by dirt roads. Fire officials don’t know what started it yet, but initial calls indicated a propane tank outside the home may be the culprit.
Two people were taken to the hospital after driving to meet first responders, fire officials said.
7 News reporter Emily Griffin, on scene, said fire crews had to truck in water to fight the fire. At last word, firefighters were trying to make sure the fire doesn’t spread into the woods around the house.
