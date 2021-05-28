Union: more prison closings may be coming soon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The union which represents corrections officers in the state’s prisons suspects we’ll know soon which prisons Governor Cuomo intends to close.
And the union is not happy.
NYSCOBA (New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association) president MIke Powers told 7 News Friday the union believes the Cuomo administration wants to shut down additional prisons by September 1.
Under authority granted Cuomo in the new state budget, the governor only has to give 90 days notice.
“I believe by June 6th. They would have to announce by June 6th,” Powers said.
The north country lost one prison, Watertown, in the last round of cuts. There are still prisons in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg and Cape Vincent which Cuomo could close, but state assemblyman Mark Walczyk says the north country should be off the closing list.
“If you’re going to close a correctional facility, close the most expensive correctional facilities that there are to run. And close the facilities that have the best resale value,” Walczyk said.
“And right now, we have some of the most efficient facilities in northern New York, and many of them don’t have much resale value at all.”
Powers, the union president, believes the state should go back to its long-standing policy of giving a year’s notice on closings.
“It basically said, if you’re going to close a facility going forward, that you had one year to institute the closure. And it gave many affected employees a years time to be able to adjust and make life changing decisions for not only them and their profession, but their families,” Powers said.
A statement Friday from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which runs the prison system, noted it is “reviewing the operations at its 50 correctional facilities for possible closure.”
The department doesn’t anticipate layoffs since employees can transfer to other facilities or state agencies.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.