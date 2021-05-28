Woman injured in one-vehicle crash

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A driver was ejected from her vehicle in a one-car crash Thursday night.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Limburg Forks Road and Van Brocklin Road near West Carthage, but just over the Lewis County line.
Officials at the scene say the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed and rolled into a ditch.
State police said alcohol may have been involved.
The driver was flown to a Syracuse hospital for treatment. There’s been no word on what injuries she may have sustained.
Several wires were also knocked down in the crash.
