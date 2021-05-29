Bringing history to live at Sackets Harbor re-enactment

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The battle may have ended 207 years ago, but local re-enactors set up camp on the Sackets Harbor Battlefield on Saturday to relive the action.
On May 29th, 1813, American troops came under fire from British-Canadian forces during the War of 1812, in what is known as the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor.
“Their intention was to recapture some building supplies that we had captured and hopefully to set a light to war vessels that we were building down over on the navy point,” said Theodore Schofield, a seasonal interpreter.
The majority of the American forces were across the lake attacking Fort George, but the remaining Americans were able to drive off the enemy.
The re-enactors gave visitors a sense of what the battleground may have looked like as they were all dressed in traditional garb, representing different branches of the military while giving demonstrations of live rounds.
“Even some people who do come here and have a base knowledge of it are looking for a lot more in-depth information here which we of course can help to display and give to them,” said Schofield.
But, not all of the soldiers were ready for battle. Mark Franey is a War of 1812 piper, the only one east of the Mississippi River.
Franey learns tunes for specific military units to play during re-enactments. It’s his way of keeping the history alive.
“I really appreciate the fact that we are trying to keep it alive. At first I didn’t know much about the War of 1812 and being in it now, I’ve learned a lot and I just hope that others learn the same that I have learned,” said Franey.
It’s a significant part of the village’s history brought to life year after year.
