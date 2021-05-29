A county kickoff to summer in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Country Kickoff Weekend in Alexandria Bay, bringing us into the summer season with Memorial Day festivities.
The village was booming with vendors, activities, and live music.
Some of the action was on Upper James Street where there were interactive Fort Drum displays like Hum-V’s to hop in and weapons to check out.
Down at Scenic Park Pavilion there was a craft fair, where some retired military families, including the Fluaitts were set up to enjoy the day.
“We’ve had great foot traffic. I expect it to get better because the music hasn’t started yet,” said Ajita Fluiatt.
“It’s always, you know, ‘thank you for your service’ and we want to thank everybody else for their support all the time, too. So, it’s nice to see stuff like this goes on. It’s nice to see everyone is remembering those ones who didn’t make it back,” said veteran Sean Fluaitt.
Alexandria Bay’s Country Kickoff will continues Sunday from 10 AM - 5PM.
