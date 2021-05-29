Cuomo: COVID-19 rates continue to decline

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As we head into Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, and a busy time for celebrations, the COVID-19 positivity rate in New York continues to trend downward.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s infection rate is now down to 0.73%, the lowest since the COVID-crisis began.
This makes for 54 consecutive days of decline.
He also broke down the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution status.
Here’s the statewide breakdown:
Total doses administered - 18,891,766
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 76,027
- Total doses administered over past 7 days - 611,745
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 64.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 56.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 53.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 45.3%
In the North Country, which encompasses Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, 226,147 people have been administered at least one dose with 202,270 having their complete vaccination series.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.