WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleanor Barker, 98, of Watertown, died at her home on Saturday May 29, 2021. A graveside service will be 10:30 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born January 1, 1923 in Watertown, NY, daughter of George A. and Mabel C. (Hyde) Fortune, she graduated from Adams Center High School in 1941. Following school she worked at Agricultural Insurance Company and later at Bailey’s Oil Burner Service, both located in Watertown.
Ellie married Robert (“Lover”) W. Barker on June 16, 1945 in the Adams Center Baptist Church. Following their marriage the couple lived on the family farm in Watertown. They owned and operated the Hillside Motel on Route 11 for over thirty years. The couple enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Bartow, FL. Mr. Barker died December 7, 2010. Ellie continued to live in her home until the time of her death.
She is survived by one son Robert Barker, FL; two daughters Tammy Barker, Watertown, Mary Ellen Heaphy, AZ; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a niece Patty Vicarella.
She is predeceased by two sons Terry Lynn and Donald Barker, a brother George Fortune Jr; and two grandsons Robert Barker Jr and Dwayne Miner.
Ellie was a member of the Adams Center Grange, Adams Eastern Star, Town of Watertown FiremanDepartment Auxilary and the Adams Center Baptist Church.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Adams Center Grange, ℅ Geraldine Brass, 15920 County Route 68, Rodman, NY 13682 or the Town of Watertown Fire Department, ℅ Charlie Dillion, Brookside Drive, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.comS
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.