Eleanor Barker, 98, of Watertown

Ellie married Robert (“Lover”) W. Barker on June 16, 1945 in the Adams Center Baptist Church. Following their marriage the couple lived on the family farm in Watertown. They owned and operated the Hillside Motel on Route 11 for over thirty years. The couple enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Bartow, FL. Mr. Barker died December 7, 2010. Ellie continued to live in her home until the time of her death.