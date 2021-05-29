Following fire in Brownville, fire fighters ask people to be mindful of fires they start

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -Several fires broke out Saturday, this one a waterfront cottage in the Town of Brownville.
It was around 6:30 PM when initial calls rolled in.
The fire was at 12399 Road 472 along Guffin Bay.
Officials say a stump was on fire and it caught the home ablaze.
The homeowners were able to water it down with a hose and officials say it was put out quickly.
Fire crews ask that people be mindful of the wind when burning anything outside.
“I mean, it’s a windy day. People gotta keep that in mind when doing outdoor burns. Watch that wind. Doesn’t take much to carry ash a little ways and start problems further down the road,” said Brownville Fire Department’s District Chief Ryan McIntosh.
Officials say the home only sustained minor damages.
