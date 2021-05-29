Garage sale season kicks off in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s garage sale season and the hot weather brings out the hot deals.
In Sackets Harbor, it was the return of the village-wide garage sale. And cars were lined up down the block!
Tons of people were out looking for a deal.
Sellers say it felt great to get back to some good old fashioned fun without worrying about masks or distancing.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful. I had people here at 7:10 ready to go. Its been nice to see people, it feels like normal again,” said Brandy Mendelson, who was selling items at the garage sale.
The event was put on by the Greater Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce and more than 40 homes participated.
