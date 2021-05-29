Gordon John McConnell, 71, of Henderson

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gordon John McConnell, 71, Henderson passed away Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at his home.
Gordon was born June 10,1949 in Watertown NY. He proudly served in the US Army from 1968 to 1971, serving 1 tour in Vietnam from1969 to 1970, then stationed at West Point, NY.
He passed from a long hard fought battle with Agent Orange lung cancer on May 27 2021.
He was a passionate trophy winning Mopar enthusiast, who also loved golfing, boating, and RV’ing at Fort Drum, NY, West Point, NY & MacDill AF base in Tampa, Fl. He was a passionate NY Giants fan. His favorite band was Journey, but he loved all music.
He is survived by his loving wife Lydia J McConnell, of Henderson NY, daughter Janine J McConnell of Norwalk CT, Granddaughter Greta J McConnell of Watertown MA, son-in-law Ted Wisniewski of Norwalk, CT, brother Rick McConnell of Middletown NY, brother-in-law Tom McElhone, nephews Michael and Mark of Sale Creek, TN.
