Norwood man allegedly injures 2 with a machete

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Norwood man allegedly attacked several people with a machete, injuring two.
Village of Norwood Police say they were called to 53 Park Street Friday night for an armed domestic incident.
Police arrived to learn that 20-year-old Gabriel Vasquez allegedly attacked several people with a machete, injuring at least two, and seriously injuring one man who suffered a gash to his head.
Police say Vasquez fled the scene before they arrived, but with the help of state troopers and canine trackers, Vasquez was found and arrested.
Vasquez is charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
He was arraigned in the City of Ogdensburg and is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
He will appear in the Town of Potsdam Court on June 2nd.
