Ogdensburg home a total loss after Saturday morning fire

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg Saturday morning destroyed a home.
Officials say it happened at 9:45 AM on the 600 block of Elizabeth Street.
Officials arrived to heavy fire in the front of the two story house and a truck was on fire in the driveway. That truck started to catch the neighboring home on fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.
Fire officials call this a “miserable” fire to contain due to the make-up of the home and say many firefighters had to go through two air packs while battling the flames.
The home is a total loss and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
