Republican: Cuomo bullies, harasses, intimidates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A leading Republican candidate for governor called out Governor Cuomo Saturday, during a stopover in Watertown.
Lee Zeldin, a member of congress from Long Island, told 7 News Cuomo is “somebody who bullies, he harasses, he intimidates. It’s a totally different way of operating than how I’m wired.
“I don’t relate to it, I don’t like it.”
Zeldin has secured the endorsement of more than half of the Republican county chairs in the state, and is meeting this weekend with north country Republican leaders.
During a wide-ranging interview with 7 News, Zeldin recalled that “Early on in the first few weeks of the pandemic, it seemed like the governor got it.”
Then, during one of Cuomo’s televised press conferences, Zeldin said “he had his brother on and he said ‘On CNN you have your show for one hour, but here it’s the Cuomo show, 24-7.
“It was at that moment I realized the old Andrew Cuomo is back.”
Zeldin said he opposes cashless bail, marijuana legalization, several police reforms - including eliminating the protection police now have known as “qualified immunity” - mandatory vaccinations against COVID and the teaching of critical race theory.
He pledged that if he is elected governor in 2022, “I would seek a much different approach toward the state legislature.” Cuomo is known for high-handed treatment of the state legislature.
Other Republican candidates for governor include Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani.
(We’re airing a brief excerpt from the Zeldin interview on Saturday, but will show much more of it next week. Watch this space for more from Zeldin.)
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.