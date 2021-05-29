Saturday Sports: Watertown senior signs with Division 1 Canisius Lacrosse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cyclone Stadium was the site on a sun drenched Saturday afternoon as Watertown High School student athlete Sarah Kilburn signed a letter of intent to attend Division 1 Canisius on a lacrosse scholarship.
Sarah says she is looking forward to joining the Golden Griffins.
Watertown Lacrosse Coach Anthony Hazard knows what Sarah will be bringing to the table and says Canisius is getting a talented player.
Sarah Kilburn is a four-time WWNY-TV Athlete of the Week for swimming and is also a talented volleyball player. Her first love though is lacrosse, an adjustment for the talented midfielder.
Sarah Kilburn will be majoring in biology at Canisius and she’ll excel at that too.
There was plenty on the local sports menu Saturtday. We begin with boys’ high school lacrosse.
Watertown hosted South Jefferson. It was a low scoring affair in this one. Yan Brooks takes the pass and dents the back of the net to put the Spartans on top 1-0.
The Cyclones tie it up as Jack Clough tickles twine, tying the game at 1. It was Clough again off an assist from Vince Lavarnway and Watertown goes on top 2-1.
Ethan Hopkins will tie it up for the Spartans, but Watertown goes on to beat South jefferson 4 to 2.
Also in boys’ lacrosse, New Hartford was at Carthage. It was Mateo Rebow with the goal to put New Hartford on top 1-0.
The Comets tie it up when Carter Kempney finds the back of the net, tying the game at 1.
With the score 2-1 New Hartford, Josh Simser beats the goalkeeper, tying the game at 2. New Hartford goes on to beat Carthage 11-3.
On the girls’ side, Liverpool was at South Jefferson. Madelyn Barney finds the mark, putting South Jefferson on top 5-4.
Karsyn Burnash then scores from right in front: 6-4 Spartans. South Jefferson beat Liverpool 12-11.
In high school baseball, Beaver River met Copenhagen. This one was all Beavers. In the 4th, Tim Boliver with the RBI hit makes it 11-0 Beaver River at this point.
Meanwhile, Jonah Shearer was stellar on the mound for Beaver River. He pitched a no-hitter striking out 15 along the way. Beaver River defeats Copenhagen in 5 innings 11-0.
Section X completed the second-day of its two-day individual golf championship Sunday, with Saturday’s leader, Canton freshman Ryan Jones, hanging on to win the 2021 title by just one stroke. Gouverneur senior Dylan Farr finished with a two-day total of 161, in second place overall.
The remaining Top Nine included Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch, Canton’s Sam Sieminski and John O’Neill, OFA’s Ethan Bouchard and Nick McRoberts, Massena’s Colin Patterson, and Salmon River’s Evan Collette.
They were all acknowledged as this year’s Section X State Qualifiers, despite the cancellation of this year’s state tournament, due to COVID-19.
