The Woman in the Window - Movie Review

Visited by both the new neighbors’ son, vulnerable, quirky Ethan (Fred Echinger) and dynamic, tell it like it is wife/mother Jane (Julianne Moore) Anna is less lonely, but now very suspicious of the controlling Russell patriarch, Alastair, played by Gary Oldman. When she is convinced she has witnessed a felony and detectives descend into her dark, depressing house, we learn the extent of her neurosis and the truth about her family. She claims her husband (a wasted Anthony Mackie-but what a gorgeous voice) and daughter (Mariah Bozeman) are estranged and separated, living, conveniently at another location. To complicate things and reinforce that Anna is delusional, Alistair claims his wife is another completely different woman played by unrecognizable (work?) Jennifer Jason Leigh. Her part is nothing short of a cameo-so why did they need her to play it? Throw in a creepy, volatile and criminal downstairs tenant, who also serves as an ancillary suspect – (the over the top Wyatt Russell) and the plot thickens, and thickens and thickens. YAWN.