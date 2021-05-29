Working structure fire along Goose Bay

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is a working structure fire happening now at a waterfront property along Goose Bay in the St. Lawrence River.
It is at 48241 Hibbard Point Road.
Our reporter on scene says there are at least five different fire departments responding to the fire as well as one fire boat. He says he sees Alexandria Bay, Plessis, Town of Theresa, Hammond and Redwood crews.
Initial calls for the fire came in around 1:40 this afternoon.
Jefferson County Fire Coordinator Joe Plummer says the cause looks to be a grill that fell over while it was in use.
He says the home is a total loss. There are no reported injuries.
Plummer urges the public to be extra cautious with grills and campfires as we ease into the summer season. He also says folks should be smart and safe when using firework devices during this Memorial Day Weekend.
