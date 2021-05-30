Delsie E. Day, 64, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Delsie E. Day, 64, of Border Road, passed away early Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at her home after a long illness.
Delsie was born on August 4, 1956 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Thomas and Christie (Sunday) Day.
Delsie lived in Syracuse for a time working for the Syracuse newspaper as a printer apprentice and then for General Motors in Buffalo. She later lived for many years in Martintown, Ontario and worked as a landscaper and farmer. She was an awesome carpenter and loved to tinker and rebuild many things. In her younger years, she played softball and was an awesome pool player. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters, drinking coffee, laughing, gambling, and visiting the casino.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri Day (Brooke David) of Cornwall; Dawn Day (JR Herne) and Tammy Mitchell of Akwesasne, Quebec; her grandchildren, Ronatines, Rawisaketskwas, Ianweniserakon, Iehsas, Wahsontenhawi, Wenkerahawi, Anenhariio, Ethan, Mia, and Aiewate; her precious great grandbaby, Iotnekison; and her beloved godson, Warren Lazore.
Delsie is also survived by her sisters, Diane (William) Mitchell, Dora (John) Lazore, Helen (Michael) Phillips, Lucy Jocko, Josephine Chubb (Josh Leaf), Dan Waterman, and her chose daughter, Lilly Arquette; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Joseph and Cecelia Sunday, whom also raised her; and an infant brother, Thomas Christopher Day.
Friends may call Wednesday 5-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
