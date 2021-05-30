Delsie E. Day, 64, of Akwesasne

Delsie lived in Syracuse for a time working for the Syracuse newspaper as a printer apprentice and then for General Motors in Buffalo. She later lived for many years in Martintown, Ontario and worked as a landscaper and farmer. She was an awesome carpenter and loved to tinker and rebuild many things. In her younger years, she played softball and was an awesome pool player. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters, drinking coffee, laughing, gambling, and visiting the casino.