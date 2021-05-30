Festival of Creatives in Evans Mills brings a community together

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A group of creators came together to show off their craft in Evans Mills this weekend.
That is through a weekend long Festival of Creatives. The event featured some area artists, a flea market, live music, and activities for people of all ages.
It was put on by the Pfeffers, an Evans Mills family, to encourage people to be creative and support local crafters.
The Pfeffer family says they’ve recently created a blog site called Doers Raising Doers. It’s a community for crafters and tinkerers online.
Though this weekend’s event is small, the family says they hope to host a larger one Fourth of July Weekend.
You can join the group and learn about other events at doersraisingdoors.com or through their Facebook page.
