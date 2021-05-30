Glenfield woman faces several charges following traffic stop

TOWN OF WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Glenfield woman faces several charges following a traffic stop Saturday.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 68 year old Christine Lally was pulled over on North Chases Lake Road for a traffic infraction when deputies believed Lally appeared to be intoxicated.
They say Lally refused a field sobriety test on scene.
Officials say Lally resisted arrest and kicked deputies while being placed into the patrol car.
Lally was sent to the Public Safety Building for arraignment and was released with an appearance ticket.
She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, a violation, among other traffic infractions.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.