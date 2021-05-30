Kay L. Foster, 83, formerly of Depauville and Clayton

Kay worked as a switchboard operator for NY Telephone and was a clerk at the Hotel Woodruff, both in Watertown and was a clerk at Compo’s Grocery Store, Depauville. She retired from Guardino Elementary School as a lunch clerk after serving the school for fourteen years. She was a member of Depauville United Methodist Church and a 26 year member of Depauville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, donating many afghans throughout the North Country and sending many to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Kay was an avid baker, but most of all, time with her children and grandchildren were cherished by her.