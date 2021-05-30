Minivan strikes and kills man as he was setting off fireworks with friends in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A car struck and killed a Massena man late Saturday night on Center Street.
James Hayes, 30, was declared dead at the scene by St. Lawrence County Coroner Jamie Sienkiewycz.
Police had not released any information as of Sunday morning.
A.J. Perone said he and friends were lighting off fireworks in front of the apartment building at the corner of Willow and Center streets when a Dodge minivan almost hit him and then struck and killed his friend.
He and others grabbed the driver.
David Westurn said the driver escaped but he and another man gave chase and ran him down. They held him until police arrived.
Westurn and Perone said the man was taken into custody by police.
Massena police and state police investigated into Sunday morning.
