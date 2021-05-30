One airlifted in Town of Antwerp motorcycle crash

TOWN OF ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A helicopter is on scene of a motorcycle crash in the Town of Antwerp.
Calls came in around 6 PM to a crash near 33388 County Rd 22, also known as Oxbow Road, near the intersection of Houghton Road.
Our on scene reporter John Pirsos says there were two motorcycles heading the same direction.
Officials say they believe the two motorcycles collided, causing them both to go off the road.
Officials say one motorcyclist is fine however, the other sustained visible injuries and is being airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
They say CPR was administered on scene.
The section of County Road 22 was closed, but has since reopened.
Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.