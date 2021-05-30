People were out looking for steals & deals at Ogdensburg garage sales

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sweatshirts, sports jackets, pocket knives, and everything in between. You could find it all at garage sales in Ogdensburg this weekend.
“You never know what people are looking for,” said Melody Rishe, who was hosting a garage sale.
Melody Rishe hopes it’s what she’s selling. Rishe and her sister sat outside her home and waited for customers to buy her grand daughter’s old clothes and shoes. She says this takes her down memory lane.
“I was just like, ‘aw, I remember when she wore that.’ It was kind of bitter sweet to get rid of them,” said Rishe.
Rishe’s 10-year-old grand daughter Payton says she’ll be sad to see her old clothes go.
“They’re just cute,” Payton said.
But she looks forward to giving them to someone who needs them more.
Meanwhile, a few blocks away, Andy Halpin sat outside with his wife, hoping to see some customers.
“Not super busy. Hoping it picks up a little bit,” said Halpin.
Like Rishe, Halpin is selling his daughters’ old clothes that they don’t need anymore.
“Jeans, shorts, kids clothes, hoodies, everything,” said Rishe.
And the more these folks sell, the less they have to store.
“I’m anxious to see what the attic looks like now. Maybe I can actually organize it a little bit,” said Rishe.
That is until next year, where the garages in Ogdensburg will once again open for business with the hope that old old things, get new owners.
