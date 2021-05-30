A Quiet Place Part 2 - Movie Review

The Abbots (the family) have very few weapons against the “things.” One that is utilized effectively was discovered by resourceful daughter Regan – played by the excellent Millicent Simmonds. High frequency noise, like mic feedback, freaks out and immobilizes the “creatures.” Shortly within the second act, another character is added; Emmett played by the very competent Cillian Murphy. Emmet is a hardened successful survivor, who has lost his entire family. He has a safe bunker, and a “system” for surviving that he shares with Evelyn and her children. At first he rejects the idea of letting them stay, there isn’t enough food, he can barely take care of himself, and certainly doesn’t want to get attached to anyone else who will inevitably die; but he comes around eventually. He is impressed by Regan’s pluck, intelligence and strength and realizes the family is especially vulnerable because Evelyn has a newborn.