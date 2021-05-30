43rd annual Blessing of the Fleet takes place in Alexandria Bay Sunday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence River was flooded with boats today for the 43rd annual Blessing of the Fleet Alexandria Bay.
The boats were set to take off at 2:15 PM, following the Uncle Same “Liberty” up river to Casino Island. That’s where boats were blessed by area clergy.
It’s a tradition meant to bless boaters for safe travels during the summer. The event attracts viewers from all over the state, like one couple we spoke to from Buffalo.
“We’ve been here before though, we really enjoy it. We’ve never seen it before, so we thought it would be interesting,” said Margaret Haist of Buffalo.
The Blessing of the Fleet is done Memorial Day weekend since it’s the unofficial beginning of summer boating and fishing season.
