Sunday Sports: Duking it out on the diamond across the North Country

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a rare Sunday afternoon Memorial Day weekend doubleheader on the high school diamond as the Potsdam Sandstoners hosted Lisbon in NAC Baseball action.
In game 1, Lisbon threatened with runners on 2nd and 3rd but Potsdam’s Hayden White makes the catch to end the threat.
At the bottom of the first, Griffin Walker gets out of the inning with 2 strikeouts.
In the 2nd period, Jackson LaRock doubles to right and that scores the games first 2 runs. Lisbon scores 6 in the 4th to win game one 9-1.
Lisbon was looking for the sweep in game two. Potsdam takes the lead on the wild pitch as Jake Glover scores: 1-0 Sandstoners.
Glover on the hill was getting some good defense as Parker Canady makes a nice running catch to end the 1st.
In the 2nd, the wild pitch bounces away. It was Issac LaRock with the heads up baserunning scores from 2nd, tying the game at 1. Lisbon takes this game 5-3.
Staying on the diamond, the Beaver River Beavers will be looking to make some noise in sectional play, which kicks off next week.
Coach Mike Kogut’s team improved to 15-2 on the season Saturday with an 11-0 win over Copenhagen.
In that game, Beavers’ pitcher Jonah Shearer tossed a no hitter and struck out 15.
Kogut says this team has had their eye set on sectionals since the start of the season and have been putting in the time both on and off the diamond to bring home a title.
”This team has worked hard. As soon as we got the clear in January, I’ve had a group of boys who have been in the gym every morning lifting weights, hitting, throwing. So, they definitely put the work in. It’s really paid off this year. We’ve just kinda had our mind set to first go after the division and after that we started looking towards sectionals,” said Kugut.
”Yeah, we’ve got a pretty solid team all the way up and down. We’ve got a few underclassmen playing up and we’ve got a majority of seniors,” said Jonah Shearer, Beaver River’s junior pitcher.
”Yeah, we got a good group here. We’ve been putting the work in since January, a few of us. It’s a good feeling. We’ve been swinging the stick well and pitching well and our defense has picked it up recently,” said junior Brayden Campeau.
We’re just 5 days away from the return of Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Watertown Rapids have been busy getting set for their June 3rd season opener as they host the Auburn Doubledays.
A number of players have yet to arrive, but those already in Watertown are hard at work and excited about the prospects for the 2021 season.
”I’m really excited. It’s a good atmosphere, nice field, good kids. I’m just excited to get started,” said Brendan Williams of the Watertown Rapids and Cayuga Community College.
”It’s very exciting and that’s it. Very exciting and hopefully it’s good,” said Hazel Martinez.
