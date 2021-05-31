An hours long salute in Sackets Harbor honors Memorial Day

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Sackets Harbor, Memorial Day ceremonies were held village-wide.
It was an hours long event throughout Sackets Harbor accompanied by the playing of taps and three-volley salutes, the ceremony travelled throughout the village, from cemetery to cemetery, laying wreaths and contemplating the meaning of Memorial Day.
Then, there was a parade from the Sackets Harbor School to the harbor, where the Coast Guard laid another wreath in the water.
The American Legion Post Commander explained why he believes it’s important to do this every year.
“I think the veterans need recognition, our country needs recognition. We need everybody to understand why we have what we have today. Why we have our freedoms, why we live the way we do,” said American Legion Post 1757 Commander Hilton Shattuck.
The village’s ceremony wrapped up with a gathering at the American Legion.
