Annual softball tourney is Relay For Life fundraiser

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An annual Relay For Life softball tournament is coming up in July.
Organizer Caree Turck says they hope to have teams signed up by July 12. That way they have time to make up the brackets.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The tournament is Saturday, July 31 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. It benefits the American Cancer Society.
You can find out more and sign your team up on Team Faith’s Facebook page. You can also email clt9802@yahoo.com.
