Black River Police Chief joins in the Taps Across America Monday

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It began last year as a way to honor fallen service members during the height of the pandemic: Taps Across America
Black River Police Chief Steven Wood was playing the tune on his saxophone Monday afternoon.
He joined musicians from all over the country stepping outdoors to play taps at 3 PM. sharp so the song rang out across the country.
Chief Wood played his rendition at the Soldiers Monument in the Evans Mills Cemetery.
You can check out his performance below send to us via our Send it to 7 feature.
The CBS Evening News will be airing some of the other videos recorded and submitted from around the country as well.
