Cuomo announces New York’s first state veterans cemetery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As we take time to remember our American veterans this Memorial Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing New York’s first state veterans cemetery.
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was unanimously picked by a state-appointed committee.
The cemetery is in Seneca County. It’s the site of a former naval training station and Air Force base in Romulus where hundreds of thousands of service members trained during World War II and the Korean War.
Sampson is already a functioning veterans cemetery. The committee vote moves it closer to becoming the first state-owned cemetery in New York.
Most other states operate cemeteries for veterans.
Both state and federal funding still need to be secured before an official designation is made.
