Dan DeChois Reed, 68, of Adams Center

Dan grew up in Adams Center attending South Jefferson Central School and graduated in 1970. He attended Cornell University and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and rowed on the Crew team for 2 years. He graduated in 1974 with an Animal Science and Ag Economics degree. After college, he returned to the home dairy to farm with his dad, later purchasing the farm with his brothers Alan and Mason forming the Reed Haven Farms partnership. In June of 1982, he married JoAnne Coliet of Tylerville and had 3 children Andrew, Justin and Corey. In 2015 all 3 boys joined him in the partnership forming Reed Haven Farms LLC.