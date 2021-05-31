Food distribution events set for Tuesday

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a pair of drive-through food giveaways in St. Lawrence County Tuesday.
One is at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center in Ogdensburg. It starts at 1 p.m.
The other is at Gouverneur Elementary School starting at 5 p.m.
There will be 400 boxes of food given out at each event. Each box contains a gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy products, produce, and meat.
People have to stay in their cars while the food is loaded into their trunks for them. Each vehicle will receive one box.
The event is sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East. They’re working with the Food Bank of Central New York and other organizations.
