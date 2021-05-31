Memorial Day travel brings business to the Thousand Islands

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many people hit the streets in Alexandria Bay this Memorial Day to soak in the sun.
Some came to grab a bite to eat, while others browsed the shops to find the best gifts to take home. It’s a big change from a year ago.
“Nothing compares to last year’s Memorial Weekend, there wasn’t a soul here,” said Sandi Vigliotti.
Vigilotti is visiting from Syracuse and says she is excited to try and put the pandemic in the rear view mirror.
“Being out on the boat, having nice weather, maybe crossing the border going into Canada. That would be great,” said Vigilotti.
It’s changes like these that river businesses are also looking to embrace.
Joanne Snyder is a hostess at the Admirals’ Inn. She says that loosened COVID-19 restrictions came at the perfect time.
“This is so important because it’s just been 18 months of horror, so it’s nice to be kind of back to normal,” said Snyder.
In Clayton, business is also busy, especially for one of it’s new staples, Shipwreck Eatery, which just opened it’s doors this past Thursday.
“We’ve had a good steady flow, I would say, it was nothing too overwhelming. A lot of people just popping in and out just to see what we’re about,” said Morgan Ingerson, co-owner of Shipwreck Eatery.
Morgan Ingerson opened the shop with her husband. Now owning this eatery along with the Channelside just a few doors down.
She says they wanted to bring something new to Riverside Drive: a concept that actually spurred from the pandemic.
“People didn’t want to necessarily stay all together, they wanted to do a lot of take out. We wanted it to be quick where you are not sitting down for a long meal,” said Ingerson.
Whether new or old, river businesses are hoping this strong start spring boards them into a bounce back year.
