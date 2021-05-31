Motorcyclist listed in critical condition following Sunday evening crash

TOWN OF ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in the Town of Antwerp Sunday evening.
State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 22, also known as Oxbow Road, just after 6 PM.
They say two motorcycles were heading the same direction when a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Joseph W. Barlow, 24, of Potsdam, NY exited the roadway at an unsafe speed and struck a post and fence.
State Police say Barlow was ejected from him motorcycle and then struck a piece of stationary farm equipment.
We’re told the other motorcyclist was following Barlow’s bike and managed to pull over safely.
Barlow was administered CPR on scene and was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
