Roundabout work changes Route 11 traffic pattern

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The traffic pattern will change Tuesday near the Seaway Plaza just outside the city of Watertown.
That’s where state DOT crews are working on a new roundabout on U.S. Route 11 at the ends of Mill and LeRay streets.
All traffic will be shifted onto LeRay Street and Damon Drive so construction can begin along the Mill Street portion of the project.
There will be traffic signals at the Seaway Plaza entrance and at Damon Drive.
Message boards have been set up along all legs of the project to alert drivers of the changes and signs have been installed designating the entrance to Seaway Plaza.
