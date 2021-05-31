Sandy Creek man allegedly breaks in & attacks 2 people

By 7 News Staff | May 31, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 11:23 AM

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Sandy Creek man is accused of breaking into a home and attacking two people.

State police say 41-year-old Jeffrey Passino allegedly forcibly entered a home at 63 Hadley Road in Sandy Creek and assaulted a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

The woman suffered face injuries and was taken to Oswego Hospital for treatment. The man was not injured.

Passino was charged with first-degree burglary, a felony. He was arrested at his home at 1 Hadley Road without incident.

He was taken to Oswego County jail for centralized arraignment.

