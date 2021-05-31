Sister Monica Flaherty, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sister Monica Flaherty died on May 31, 2021 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 96.
She was born on March 2, 1925 in Ogdensburg, NY, daughter of the late Augustine Flaherty and Mary Lawrance Flaherty.
Sister Monica is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, Ogdensburg and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1947. She received the habit on April 11, 1948 and made Final Profession on August 27, 1953. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from Villanova University, PA and a Master’s Degree from SUNY Potsdam. Sister Monica did graduate work at Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, at Gonzaga University in Spokeane, Washington as well as at Fordham University, Bronx, NY.
Sister Monica has taught in the following schools in the Diocese of Ogdensburg: Holy Family and Sacred Heart Watertown, Holy Name, AuSable Forks, St. Patrick’s, Port Henry, St. Mary’s, Ticonderoga, St. James, Gouverneur, St. Joseph’s, Massena and St. Mary’s in Fort Covington, were she was both principal and superior. Sister Monica was an instructor and tutor in the Learning Skills Center, and Counselor in the Higher Education Opportunity Program at the former Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg. In addition, Sister Monica taught at the Ogdensburg Riverview Correctional Facility.
Sister Monica has worked in pastoral ministry at St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams, St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden, St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, St. Mary’s Church, Constable and St. Patrick’s Children’s Home, Watertown. Sister Monica’s prayer ministry continued at the Motherhouse where she resided. .
Sister Monica is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother John and her two sisters Nancy Wilson and Barbara Foluszozak. .
Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no waking hours at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse. The funeral liturgy will be held privately at the Motherhouse Chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted atwww.cummingsfuneral.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.