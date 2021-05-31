Sister Monica Flaherty, 96, of Ogdensburg

Sister Monica has taught in the following schools in the Diocese of Ogdensburg: Holy Family and Sacred Heart Watertown, Holy Name, AuSable Forks, St. Patrick’s, Port Henry, St. Mary’s, Ticonderoga, St. James, Gouverneur, St. Joseph’s, Massena and St. Mary’s in Fort Covington, were she was both principal and superior. Sister Monica was an instructor and tutor in the Learning Skills Center, and Counselor in the Higher Education Opportunity Program at the former Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg. In addition, Sister Monica taught at the Ogdensburg Riverview Correctional Facility.