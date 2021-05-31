Veterans paraded through Lowville in honor of fallen soldiers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Walking to the beat of a drum, and to the direction of the VFW commander, veterans of Lewis County marched through Lowville to celebrate Memorial Day. For those watching the parade, showing their support was critical.
“I just feel like the nation should honor veterans,” said Mindy Vinson, whose relatives have fought in wars.
Vinson is from Lowville. She says her father, grandfather and cousins all fought in American wars, making Memorial Day celebrations a tradition that never gets old.
“This is so, the most awesome-est thing ever,” said Vinson.
The parade Vinson’s excited about was led by veterans of Lewis County, including the Lowville Marine Core League and the Lowville American Legion. They marched up State Street, past onlookers. Some waving flags while others with their hand over their heart, or even a salute.
A wreath was laid in front of the Soldiers Monument on State Street, and then a salute.
The parade marched on to Veteran’s Memorial Park where another wreath was laid in front of a plaque. Followed by a three-volley salute and the playing of Taps.
For men who have spent more than two decades in the military, like Dennis Everson and Lee Hinkleman, the ceremony can water the eyes.
“I do, but I try not to. Being a Marine, I don’t like to cry,” said Everson, Commander of the Lowville VFW.
“It’s heart warming in a sense,” said Hinkleman, the Lowville American Legion Post Commander.
It can be a lot to take in, but Mindy Vinson can sum it up in three words: “God bless America.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.