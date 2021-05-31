Warming up this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be cloudy to start, but Memorial Day will end up being pretty nice.
Clouds will clear off gradually and we’ll have mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and could hit 70 in some spots.
Clouds move in overnight and there’s a very small chance of rain. Lows will be in the low 50s.
There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday. Skies start cloudy and gradually become partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.
Showers are likely Thursday. Highs will be around 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
