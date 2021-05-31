Watertown veterans groups observe Memorial Day traditions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s VFW and American Legion posts Monday morning honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defending their country.
People gathered at the VFW on Bellew Avenue for the annual Memorial Day laying of wreaths and playing of taps.
It was followed by another ceremony at the American Legion on Sterling Street.
The post commanders say they hope people understand the importance of Memorial Day.
“Our youth today need to understand what made them have the freedoms that they have today,” VFW Post 1400 Commander Steve Roberts said, “and without that ultimate sacrifice that those veterans of the past have given, we wouldn’t have those freedoms that we have today and today is the day to thank those heroes and heroines that did what they did for us.”
A wreath-laying at the Arsenal Street Cemetery wrapped up the morning’s events.
