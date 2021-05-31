Your Turn: feedback on full-time school, pool fees & vaccine incentives

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the state’s COVID positivity rates on the decline and as more people get vaccinated, Governor Cuomo said it’s likely schools will be able to have in-classroom learning full time in the fall:
My kid won’t be. He will be home taught until I know it’s safe for my child to be in school. I refuse to have my child wear a mask all day.
Frankie Allen
I am proud to say that my daughter has been back to school full time and the school has done a great job keeping our kids safe.
Brandy Jo Jesmer
Taking a splash in Watertown’s Thompson Park pool this summer may cost you money. City lawmakers are discussing the idea:
Kids need places to go. Money should be an adult’s struggle, not a child’s.
Monica Morgado
As long as it’s not a ridiculous fee, being from Adams, I wouldn’t mind paying a small fee to use the pool.
Eli Parish Jr.
In an effort to get more people vaccinated, Governor Cuomo is offering incentives like free lottery tickets, state park passes and even a chance to win a college scholarship:
I’d like that chance for either of my boys...I highly value both, vaccinations and higher education.
Sarah Sanderson-Belile
What’s with all the bribes? Makes me even more suspicious.
Nicole Fretwell
I’m going to hold out until he offers luxury vacations or new cars.
Vicki Booser-Coughlin
