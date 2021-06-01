Academic All-Star: Luke von Borstel

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Luke von Borstel, a senior at Massena Central School.
Luke is the class valedictorian and has been a member of Interact Club, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and marching band
He’s also a four-sport athlete. Because of the unusual athletic seasons imposed by the pandemic, he was able to play soccer, basketball, football, and lacrosse this year.
He plans to attend the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, where he will study to become a physician’s assistant and play lacrosse.
Watch his interview with Diane Rutherford above.
