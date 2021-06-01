Alton E. Knapp Jr., 76, formerly of Norwood

Born in Watertown, NY on August 18, 1944 to the late Alton E. and Helen Wood Knapp Sr., his family moved to Norwood in the early 1950′s, and Alton graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1962. He continued his education at Paul Smith’s College and started working. Alton decided to go back to school and took classes again at Paul Smith’s and Syracuse University, graduating from the College of Forestry (ESF) in 1971. He married Linda Trimm on April 3, 1971. He worked for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for 22 years as an consultant and later operated an Environmental consulting business with his son, which was called AE Knapp and Associates.