Anthony S. VanGuilder, 30, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anthony S. VanGuilder, 30, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 29, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Tony was born on December 31, 1990 in Massena, the son of Ralph VanGuilder, Jr. and Susie Donaldson Thompson. He graduated from Massena Central Schools and took courses with Phoenix University. On July 8, 2013, he married Chelsea Hyde in Massena.
Tony loved to be active and outdoors – boating and fishing were some of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed fixing cars and working construction.
Tony is survived by his wife, Chelsea; his children, Hayley and Savannah VanGuilder of Massena; Ayden, Ally, and Emmett VanGuilder of Norfolk; and Sebastian VanGuilder of Bronx; his mother, Susie Thompson of Brasher; his father, Ralph of Helena; his maternal grandmother, Gail Donaldson of Massena; his sister, Cassandra VanGuilder (Jacob Pitts) of Norwood; his brothers, Matthew (Vanessa) Thompson of Brasher Falls and Joshua VanGuilder of Massena; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
