For bars and restaurants, ‘a final’ step to normal, after COVID

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the 12 AM curfew for bars and restaurants now lifted, north country businesses are celebrating.
Governor Cuomo lifted the year long curfew as of Monday.
Tuesday, it was all smiles at Full Circle Bar and Grill in Watertown.
“I’ve seen smiles on every one of my bartenders faces, every one of them. They’re excited about it,” Jay Brown, the owner, told 7 News.
Bartender Heather Sherman is ready to tackle the extra two hours the Full Circle now has.
“This being my main job, this is basically how I make money so hopefully more people will be coming in,” said.
Losing the late evening hours over the last year was “cutting two hours of the most prime time of making tips and selling drinks, selling food for that matter.
“You’re getting it back,” Brown said.
Those hours make a difference. On a decent night, it could mean $200 - $300 dollars an hour. Brown has hired a few more bartenders to help with the workload.
“In the bar business that 10 o’clock to 2 o’clock is your biggest money makers. So you’ve got to be open those extra two hours. That’s some of the difference between being able to pay some bills.”
At the Paddock Club in Watertown, owner Robert Dalton is ready to make the pandemic a distant memory.
“It’s all going to be a bad dream, it feels like. It’s been a long year-and-a-half, struggling, we made it, we’re excited,” Dalton said.
After 15 months, everyone’s ready to come back, full circle.
Said Brown: “We have live bands and DJs and everything, we’re trying to get everyone back to normal as they possibly can.”
