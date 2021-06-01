Charles B. Neumeyer, 85, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles B. Neumeyer, 85, of 121 E Kirby St., Dexter, passed away peacefully May 30, 2021 at his home where he was being cared for by his granddaughter, Julia Bevens and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on December 14, 1935, on Pillar Point, son of Clyde and Harriet (Johnson) Neumeyer, he graduated fro Dexter High School. Following school he worked on his fathers farm for four years. He then graduated from International Correspondence School with a degree in engineering.
Charles worked for the Jefferson County Highway Department as a Civil Engineer, retiring on June 10, 1995.
He married Nancy Lou Walrath on September 6, 1959 at the Dexter United Methodist Church. The couple resided in Dexter where Nancy was a homemaker.
Charles enjoyed playing the piano, shopping for antiques and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy Lou Neumeyer, Dexter; a daughter, Wendy Lynn Neumeyer, Dexter; three son in laws, Donald Buckbee, Tom (Gretchen) Lipinski Rochester and Eric Strader, Watertown; five grandchildren, Julia(Brett) Bevens, Justin Smith, Kale Parker, Gretchen (Caesar) Lerena, and Taylor Strader; four great grandchildren, Austin, Alexis, Dominic and Za’Riah; a brother, Rev. Murray Walter Neumeyer, and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by two daughters, Becky Sue Lipinski and Melinda Lou Neumeyer and a sister, Mary Dodge.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 pm. Friday, June 4th at the Johnson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 11 am. Saturday, June 5th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Dexter Free Library 120 E. Kirby St., Dexter, NY 13634 or Dexter Historical Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.