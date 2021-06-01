David S. Roberts, 94, formerly of Watertown

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WWNY) - David S. Roberts, 94, of 100 St. Camillus Way, Fairport, NY and formerly of Watertown, passed away May 27, 2021 at Aaron Manor Nursing Home.
Born on April 17, 1927 in Watertown, son of Roswell and Winifred (Stedman) Roberts, he graduated from Watertown High School.
He married Grace Katherine Best of Canada on April 7, 1950. The young couple resided in Canada before they moved to Rochester in 1954, where he began his career as a printing salesman for Great Lakes Printing Co. He also worked for Cowell Printing Co. and owned and operated Roberts Graphics for ten years.
Grace was a homemaker and worked at various times to help support the family and in the family owned business.
David was an active member of the South Fairport Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, where Grace still attends. He loved flying, boating, and traveling with his dear wife and family.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Grace Katherine Roberts, Fairport, NY and their six children and their spouses, David “Jay” Roberts, Las Vegas, NV, Dale (Charlene) Roberts, Palmyra, NY, Debra (Robert) Wilbur, Rochester, Lori Rizzo, Farmington, Scott (Sheryl) Roberts, CA, Nancy Roberts and her fiancé, Jess Biller, Rochester, NY. Also father to Jon(Tracey) Sobota and Joy (John) Jacek, NC and fourteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery in Cape Vincent at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to JW.ORG.
