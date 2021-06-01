David W. Tuttle, 78, of Lowville

David was an outdoor enthusiast. He liked to hunt and fish in his younger years and transitioned into a hiker, becoming an Adirondack 46er (a few peaks more than once) and completed his last hike in January of this year. He cross country skied, loved bird watching, gardening and raising tropical fish. David was the Lewis County Jail Chaplin for more than 40 years where he made many friendships through his ministry. David was a member of the Lowville Elks Lodge #1605 and New Day Community Church.