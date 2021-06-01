David W. Tuttle, 78, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - David W. Tuttle, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the home of his daughter, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
David was born on January 22, 1943 in Lowville, the son of the late Herbert W. and Ella Arlene (Larkins) Tuttle, Sr. He graduated from General Martin High School in 1961. David was united in marriage to Margaret L. Rhone on September 30, 1961 at the Greig Methodist Church with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Margaret passed away December 2, 2019.
David was a supervisor at A.M.F. Manufacturing until the early 1970′s when he went to work at Lewis County General Hospital as an orderly, retiring after 25 years of service. David also worked for Guignard’s Flowers, learning everything he could about flowers and plants. After his retirement, David and Margaret were caretakers at Beaver Camp for several years. They made their home in Lowville.
Surviving are his children, Dr. Shirley Tuttle-Malone (Michael), Mark A. Tuttle (Tina), Lyndon S. Tuttle (Carrie), and his daughter-in-law, Sheryl A. Tuttle Lamb; nine grandchildren, Jared Malone, Ella Malone, Skyler (Tiffany) Tuttle, Dana (Jared) Gaines, Amber Tuttle, Kirstin Tuttle, Ashley (Dean) Oakes, Benjamin Tuttle and Kathryn Tuttle; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
David is predeceased by his son, David M. Tuttle and two brothers, Herbert W. Tuttle, Jr. and Reginald G. Tuttle.
David was an outdoor enthusiast. He liked to hunt and fish in his younger years and transitioned into a hiker, becoming an Adirondack 46er (a few peaks more than once) and completed his last hike in January of this year. He cross country skied, loved bird watching, gardening and raising tropical fish. David was the Lewis County Jail Chaplin for more than 40 years where he made many friendships through his ministry. David was a member of the Lowville Elks Lodge #1605 and New Day Community Church.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 2nd at New Day Community Church, Water Street, Lowville, from 12:00 noon to 2:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service which will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Glenn Olmstead, officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery.
Memorials in David’s name may be made to: Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 Message of condolence may be made online at: www.sundquistfh.com
